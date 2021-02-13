TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.