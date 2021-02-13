Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50). Approximately 39,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.70. The company has a market cap of £76.18 million and a PE ratio of 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

