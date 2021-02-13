Traci L. Jensen Sells 3,808 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FUL opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

