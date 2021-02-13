Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 14th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLUBQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 182,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,961. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.54. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

