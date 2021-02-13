Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 102.0% in January

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

