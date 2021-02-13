thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.60 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.45 ($12.29).

FRA TKA opened at €10.94 ($12.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.50. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

