thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €8.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.45 ($12.29).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKA. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €10.94 ($12.86) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.50.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

