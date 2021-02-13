Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.24 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $55.24 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00831673 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.