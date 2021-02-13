Thisoption Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001463 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

