TheStreet Downgrades Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to C+

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GNSS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.