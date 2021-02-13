Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the January 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,031,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

