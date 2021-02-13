Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the January 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,031,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
