The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,099,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,296. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

