The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

