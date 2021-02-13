The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 11,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

