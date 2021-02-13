The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $145.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.78.
PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th.
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,829. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
