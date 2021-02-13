The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $145.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.78.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,829. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

