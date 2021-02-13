The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

