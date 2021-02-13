The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

