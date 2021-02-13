The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.90. 4,036,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.54.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

