The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of -430.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 over the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.