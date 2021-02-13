The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

KHC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

