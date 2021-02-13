The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.82. 132,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

