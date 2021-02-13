The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.