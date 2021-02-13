The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.