The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Friday. The Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

