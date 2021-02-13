The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Friday. The Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
The Graystone Company Profile
