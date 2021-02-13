The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

