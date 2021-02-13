The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.49. The Flowr shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,404,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Flowr from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

