The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading Down 1.9%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.20. 27,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 15,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

The Crypto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Company provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

