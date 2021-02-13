The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,508,515 shares of company stock valued at $79,475,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

