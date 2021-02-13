The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of BA opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

