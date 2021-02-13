The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NTB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 108,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

