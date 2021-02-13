The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.