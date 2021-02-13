Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thales presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.