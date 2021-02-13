TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.23.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$96.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.86. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$98.99.

In other TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,762,116.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

