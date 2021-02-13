TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.
NYSE:TFII traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 350,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $81.46.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
