Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

