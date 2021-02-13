Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

