Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,698 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

