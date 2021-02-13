Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $331.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $334.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

