TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $366.04 million and $34.45 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007458 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 364,257,862 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

