Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

