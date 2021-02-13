Terex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years.

TEX opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

