Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Stock Price Down 30.9%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shares traded down 30.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.49. 8,756,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 4,529,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tengasco had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

