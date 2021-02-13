Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Short Interest Update

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tengasco alerts:

Tengasco stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Tengasco has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Tengasco had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

About Tengasco

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tengasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tengasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.