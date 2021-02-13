Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.