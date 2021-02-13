Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.