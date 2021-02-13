Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tenet Healthcare have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Its inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Such initiatives primarily boost the company’s scale of business, operating capacity and geographical presence, which poise it for growth. Its cost-management program primarily encompassing headcount reductions and renegotiation of contracts with suppliers and vendors is likely to benefit earnings. However, its revenues have been declining due to reduced admissions, and inpatient and outpatient surgeries. Its weak solvency position remains a woe. It withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 uncertainty.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

THC stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

