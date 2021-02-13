TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.