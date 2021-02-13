Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

