Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,720 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

