TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE FTI opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

