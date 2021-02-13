TEAM (TokenStars) Price Up 1% This Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $247,459.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

